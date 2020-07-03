F5 Networks Appoints Dhananjay Ganjoo As Managing Director India & Saarc

F5 Networks has appointed Dhananjay Ganjoo as Managing Director for India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) region.

In this role, Ganjoo will be responsible for driving F5’s growth strategy in India and Saarc. He will succeed Edgar Dias who was recently appointed to Regional Vice President of Channel and Partnerships for Asia Pacific. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, F5 powers applications from development through their lifecycle, across multi-cloud environments.

“Dhananjay brings a wealth of industry and leadership experience with him, invaluable assets as we pursue our next phase of growth in India and Saarc,” said Adam Judd, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, China and Japan, F5.

India has always been an important market. F5 is looking to extend multi-cloud application services in the region in order to fuel the digital transformation plans of enterprises. Ganjoo joined F5 in 2018 and was responsible for building the company’s Global System Integrators (GSI) business. Prior to F5, he held leadership roles across leading enterprise and telecom organisations including Nortel, Juniper Networks and Microsoft. He also had an entrepreneurial stint where he founded Envoy Labs, which offered consultancy services to startups and SMBs.