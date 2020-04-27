Expect Increased Technology Adoption in Post-Covid19 World: Experts

What will be the role of technology in a post-Covid world? This is a question that is being asked repeatedly of tech leaders. Will there be increased adoption or will there be a decline? Many technology leaders do believe that technology adoption will witness an upswing and that traditional businesses have realized the importance and reliance on technology. They say they have already started witnessing digital transformation initiatives take center-stage. This includes trends towards remote working and remote managing as well as the development of new applications which can function in a distributed working scenario.

“Post the lockdown, there will be a lot of expectations from every business on what should change. What a lot of IT organizations have done is to ensure that a majority of the workforce can work from home or can work remotely,” says Arun Gupta, Ex CIO and veteran industry leader.

A major view has also been that cloud computing technology will see a significant push due to the constraints that the current lockdown has imposed. It would, in effect, rid enterprises the compulsion to manage their own IT infrastructure. It can be logically argued that cloud as a technology option could see increasing traction among enterprises.

“From a service providers’ perspective, our first thought is that once the worst is over we have to understand what our customers think from a strategic point of view. What is their priority? How do we help them and prevent them from heading in the wrong direction? Everybody now wants to be ready for a crisis of this kind. We want to work closely with our partners and customers to help them have the right approach and the right solution,” says Manish Israni, CIO, Yotta, one of the leading data center providers.

Many enterprises which have been early adopters of technology have found ways and means to circumvent the current crisis and keeping the lights on. However, there are many industries which find themselves unable to function in view of the restrictions imposed by the lockdown. Manufacturing is one such industry, which due to its human intensive nature of activity has more or less come to a halt. How do such enterprises view the future with respect to technology?

“I see the current situation as an opportunity. How do I move towards software-defined everything? I see a drastic change in how people want to do things going forward. That is where I see a lot of opportunity. Digital transformation will actually go through a tremendous transformation. And it is going to be more business led than IT lead,” says Suresh Iyer, CIO, BlueStar.

It is true. Industries, which are stuck in the present scenario, will have to revisit and relook at the way they have been doing things for the past so many years and find out if there is another way of doing things, particularly taking the digital route. One of the immediate fallouts of the present crisis could be that enterprises would explore ways to minimize dependency on infrastructure as well as human beings. This could pave the way for extreme automation and managed IT infrastructure, particularly in industries which have been reluctant to do so till now.

Customers and clients will also exert pressure on businesses to find digital solutions to the challenges they face. This could fuel a lot of demand for digital. By and large many experts feel that technology adoption will only gain in momentum as enterprises try to find means to battle this crisis. Technology has yet another opportunity to show how it can be an enabler in ensuring business continuity.