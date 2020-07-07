EXCLUSIVE: Will Fast-forward F5 2 Years to Become a Software Powerhouse: Dhananjay Ganjoo, MD, F5 Networks India and SAARC

Yesterday evening I got an opportunity to catch up with Dhananjay Ganjoo, F5 Network’s newly appointed Managing Director for India and SAARC region. I know Dhananjay for over a decade now. His business and technology acumen are par excellence. In his previous roles, he has led many businesses from the front, including technology companies like Nortel Networks and Juniper Networks.

During what was just a courtesy catch-up call, Dhananjay explained how he plans to take on this coveted role in the challenging times. On course to predominantly position itself as a software company, especially after the high-profile acquisitions of NGINX and Shape Security during 2019 and 2020 respectively, F5 has got a large enterprise customer base already. “By way of working alongside the business leadership, I am aware of what’s working and what’s not. We’ve got the right actors in the right position to take the business to the next level. However, there’s still a lot to do,” says Dhananjay.

The Three Focus Areas

As always, Dhananjay was very sharp and explicit when I asked him to define his roadmap. He came straight to the point and told that he will have three key focus areas that are essential to accelerate business for F5.

Turn security business into “As-a-Service” model: Though F5 is traditionally known as an Application Delivery Controller (ADC) appliance company, it is surprising that its 40% revenue now comes from security business. “Post our acquisition of ‘Shape Security’ – a company dominating in defending applications against attacks, fraud and abuse in multi-cloud environment – we are quite keen to take it to a “as-a-service” model in India. We have our Points-of-Presence here so we are fully compliant to data privacy and security. As a layer above Web Application Firewall (WAF), Shape Security will help us in spreading both horizontally and vertically,” he says. F5’s security strategy is rooted in what customers are trying to accomplish — optimum app performance with maximised uptime and reduced losses due to fraud or abuse.

Fast-forward F5 two years: This part of my conversation was pretty fascinating. F5 Networks has been working hard to expand beyond its traditional hardware business into the software and services space. The company has also started reporting good gains in revenues in those two areas, especially after the two major acquisitions – NGINX and Shape Security (as mentioned above). These acquisitions broaden the scope of expansion for F5 beyond its traditional stronghold that earlier formed the core of its business. “We will eventually be known as a software company without doubt. With our sharp focus on cloud and SaaS models, we’ll only gain speed to transition our business to software-as-a-service,” says Dhananjay.

Adjusting to the New Normal

Dhananjay has taken over the leadership role at F5 in extremely challenging and turbulent times. On one hand, businesses have gone virtual, and on the other, there are economic pressures of sorts which they are grappling with due to the unprecedented global lockdown. I was obviously curious to know about his strategy to lead in these times. Dhananjay seemed unphased – much like any true leader. “It’s true there’s a sea change in the behaviour and way of working since March this year. As cliched as it may sound, but it’s the new normal we all have to adjust to,” he says.

What enterprise customers expect from a tech software company like F5 is three things:

Application visibility

Application security

Automation



“We are fully ready to serve them on these fronts. In fact, we just accomplished a very complex API integration of Service Now calls for a large Indian company (name withheld due to confidentiality). That gives us a great deal of confidence to ensure that we are fully equipped to deliver to our customers remotely,” he concludes.