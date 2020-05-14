Exclusive: Ranjit Satyanath, Head Technology Ops, Croma Quits

Ranjit Satyanath, Head of Technology Operations at Croma (Infiniti Retail, a Tata Enterprise) has moved on. He joined Chroma in August 2014.

In the close to six years at the company, Satyanath set the IT strategy and drove enterprise technology and digital initiatives at Croma, one of India’s largest consumer electronics and appliances retailer with more than 100 stores across India. His last working day at the company was May 13, 2020.