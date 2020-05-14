Tech News Posted on

Exclusive: Ranjit Satyanath, Head Technology Ops, Croma Quits

Author Muqbil Ahmar
Ranjit Satyanath, Head of Technology Operations at Croma (Infiniti Retail, a Tata Enterprise) has moved on. He joined Chroma in August 2014.

In the close to six years at the company, Satyanath set the IT strategy and drove enterprise technology and digital initiatives at Croma, one of India’s largest consumer electronics and appliances retailer with more than 100 stores across India. His last working day at the company was May 13, 2020.

“I will be working in a technology leadership role in a retail startup,” says Satyanath.

With over 24 years of work experience in handling technology and systems across industries such as retail, e-commerce, banking, media, IT consulting and logistics, Satyanath helped Croma leverage digital towards transformation of customer experience. His area of expertise in tech stack includes SAP IS Retail, Oracle, E-biz, SAP Hybris 6.7, Sterling Order Management System (OMS), RPA (UIPath) among others.

