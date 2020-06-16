Exclusive: Bhavesh Lakhani Joins IndusInd Bank as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Senior technology leader Bhavesh Lakhani has joined IndusInd Bank as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, Lakhani was the CTO of SBI Mutual Funds.

In his new role, Lakhani will work closely with the technology team and establish the technology strategy and vision in this pertinent age of digital transformation and tech modernization.

In the past, Lakhani, in technology leadership roles with several top organizations such as DSP Blackrock, HSBC, Wells Fargo among others has successfully leveraged cutting-edge technologies leading to business transformation. Mumbai-based Lakhani is an accomplished technology leader with more than two decades of extensive experience in driving technology strategy and managing enterprise tech solutions in collaboration with the business.