Enterprises Benefit From Expanded TrueNAS R-Series Systems & Scale-out HCI Software

The TrueNAS Open Storage portfolio has expanded with the TrueNAS R-Series storage systems and the TrueNAS SCALE Open Source HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) software. The new R-Series storage systems include four models designed for maximum density, performance, Open Storage flexibility, and cost savings. TrueNAS SCALE introduces easy-to-manage hyperconvergence based on scale-out OpenZFS.

TrueNAS R-Series Storage Systems

The TrueNAS R-Series R-Series includes the ability to run any of three TrueNAS software editions:

TrueNAS CORE: Free and Open Source, the Community edition, formerly known as FreeNAS, supports File, Block, Object, and Application storage.

TrueNAS Enterprise: The feature-rich Enterprise edition with Enterprise-grade support provides additional security, Fibre Channel, and Enterprise integrations.

TrueNAS SCALE: The new hyperconverged edition includes scale-out ZFS, KVM, and Kubernetes.

Each of the TrueNAS R-Series models feature Intel? Xeon? Scalable CPUs and can be configured with the processing, memory, and networking needed to deliver up to 100 Gb/s of storage performance:

TrueNAS R50: High capacity 4U with 48 x 3.5″ & 4 x 2.5″ NVMe Bay, and up to 890 TB capacity. The TrueNAS R50 can also scale-up to 3PB and then scale-out to 300PB.

TrueNAS R40: High density 2U all-flash system with 48 x 2.5″ Bays, and up to 360 TB of flash capacity.

TrueNAS R20: Power efficient 2U with 12 x 3.5″ and 2 x 2.5″ Bays and up to 230 TB capacity.

TrueNAS R10: Compact 1U all-flash system with 16 x 2.5″ Bays and up to 120 TB of flash capacity.

R-Series pricing starts at under $4,000 and grows with processing and storage capacity. All-flash system prices of less than $300/TB are provided with TrueNAS SCALE software included.

TrueNAS SCALE Hyperconvergence

iXsystems is also announcing the first release of TrueNAS SCALE: a unique, easy to manage HCI platform for converged compute and scale-out Open ZFS storage. TrueNAS SCALE is available as Open Source software built atop Debian Linux, or as an appliance-based solution that combines TrueNAS SCALE with purpose-built systems, including High-Availability (HA) systems like the X-Series, M-Series, or the all-new R-Series systems. The Open Source economics of TrueNAS SCALE changes the existing HCI playing field.

TrueNAS SCALE Open Source HCI addresses the cost of scaling compute and storage with all of the advantages of Open Storage, Open Virtualization, and Open APIs. The TrueNAS-based technology is backed by a community of more than 250,000 users worldwide and applies Open Source economics to deliver ultra-low capital and operational costs. The platform uses best-of-breed components that deliver SMB and NFS File Sharing, iSCSI Block Storage, S3 Object API integration, and Cloud Sync with public cloud storage like S3.

Ken Clipperton, Lead Analyst, Storage, DCIG. “TrueNAS SCALE creates even more value by delivering both enterprise NAS and disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure. TrueCommand management software–running locally on TrueNAS or in the cloud–further drives down cost by simplifying the management of large TrueNAS deployments.”

To learn more about how TrueNAS Open Storage, visit https://www.truenas.com/contact-us/ or call 855-GREP-4-IX.

(Image Courtesy: www.fubeus.com)