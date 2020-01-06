🔊 Listen to the Post

Chulanga Perera, CIO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles talks to Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, dynamicCIO on the manufacturing sector slowdown challenges. According to him, the biggest challenges in a slower market will be around investments and speed of delivery. Perera stresses on how digitization can help address the slowdown challenges through optimizing processes and enabling solutions to work more efficiently. He further elaborates on the key pillars of the company’s digitization strategy with focus on monetizing data.

In June 2019, Perera was promoted as the youngest executive in Daimler globally to serve as the CIO for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. He has had the opportunity to work in the office of Dr. Dieter Zetsche, CEO & head of Mercedes Benz cars and Chairman of the board. Perera has worked in areas related to process optimization, Leadership 2020 and M&A strategy for Daimler globally.