Digitisation, Democratisation and Deep Learning will Build the Healthcare for Tomorrow: Shez Partovi, AWS

Healthcare industry is no more transactional as it was a decade ago. It is moving into a direction where goals like preventive care and overall well-being are supported by the advances in technology. Health data, collected from various sources like imaging, EHR, diagnostics, wearables and other connected medical devices, is utilised to not only make accurate predictions but also to provide personalised care.

All of this has a direct bearing on how the world looks at the healthcare. According to World Economic Forum estimates, global healthcare spending is projected to increase from US$7.7 trillion in 2017 to $US10 trillion by 2020. “The emergence of personalised medicine, increasing amounts of data, entry of disruptive and non-traditional competitors, the demand for expanded care delivery sites, and revamped payment and public funding models are all impacting the business and financial performance of the healthcare ecosystem,” says a WEF report.

New technologies are certainly playing a pivotal role in shaping up the entire spectrum of this sector, which consists of healthcare providers, insurers, pharma, genomics, medical device manufacturers and the R&D.

Experts estimate the adoption of cloud is on the surge and by 2025, the healthcare cloud market is expected to touch US$55 billion. According to Frost & Sullivan, the adoption of (Internet of Medical Things/Connected Medical Devices) IoMT systems in healthcare stood at around 60% in 2017. Allied Market Research forecasts the global IoMT market is expected to garner $136.8 billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2015-2021.

On the other hand, both mobile and digital health applications are helping in brining flexibility and improved healthcare outcomes. A research by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimated the global digital health market at US$179.6 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach US$536.6 billion by the end of 2025.

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is noteworthy in this sector. For predictive health and creating models for personalisation, AI/ML has proved to be worthy of investments. According to Accenture, investment in AI by the healthcare sector will be in the range of US$6.6 billion, up from a mere US$664 million in 2014.

Majority of nations including India (and the federal governments within those) are making massive efforts to digitise healthcare and provide access to affordable healthcare to the larger masses who, in absence of it, suffer the most.

A major challenge facing the industry, however, is to make use of the technology advances while maintaining high quality patient care without compromising data privacy and compliances.

Interestingly, unlike the past, healthcare companies are no longer fussy about the adoption of cloud, or Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Instead, the key discussions now hover around how to utilise the public cloud intelligently to drive healthcare outcomes.

“AWS has been around for over 13 years. And for the last six years, we’ve had a dedicated Healthcare and Life Sciences practice that covers insurers, pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers and genomics. The industry is trying to attain digital maturity in order to offer advance care, and medication. By doing the ‘technology heavy lifting’ with our comprehensive infrastructure and platform solutions we offer that advantage thus freeing the companies to focus on core business. We help the Healthcare and Life Sciences sector accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” says Shez Partovi Worldwide Leader, Healthcare, and Life Sciences, Genomics, AWS.

Cloud infrastructure solutions provider Amazon Web Services (AWS), has made deep inroads in the field of analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT, both through native cloud offerings as well as the 3rd party providers who use AWS platform to develop solutions. With offerings such as Amazon EMR, Athena, Kinesis, and Redshift to analyse data for a better healthcare, AWS has made a global footprint in this sector. With its offerings, AWS is paving the way for a data-driven personalised healthcare.

However, Shez concedes that cloud adoption has been pretty uneven among the key constituents of this industry. On one hand, there has been a rapid adoption in the R&D and Biotech categories because they need high-performing resources, quickly and instantaneously. However, the Healthcare providers are moving slowly. “It’s not because they don’t want to adopt new technologies but they are being cautious in their approach on how these technologies can help in delivering care for their patients.

According to Shez, there are three types of customers that approach AWS :

To predict patient health events or disease: This is the foremost concern for healthcare companies. “We are working with a number of organisations to develop machine learning-based models, which help predicting diseases. For example, US based Cerner Health developed a model that helps in predicting congestive heart failure 15 months prior to its occurrence. This was based on AWS AI/ML platform,” informs Shez.

To personalise/customise consumer health journeys: AWS helps healthcare companies to create a frictionless digital front door . For example, if a patient, in the US, goes to the hospital, s/he flashes out the health insurance card. While the records are being verified, the patient is sitting idle. This can also be done online where the patient, using a digital app, fills up all these details. All these processes create friction. But if the hospital has to make it frictionless, they need to graduate to the next level. One of the companies, Zocdoc, an online healthcare scheduling service, uses Amazon Image Rekognition that allows the patient to simply hold the card in front of the camera and it takes all the information required, including the patient’s eligibility for insurance and also fixing an appointment within the network. “The underlying technology may be complex, but the digital front door to the user is better, simpler and frictionless. A lot of organisations are trying to make the online experience as flawless as possible,” says Shez.

Promoting interoperability to liquidate data: That’s where the companies look at solutions to adopt machine learning. “To bring the data to the point of care, you need to be able to combine the data silos and bring them to a data lake.”

AWS divides Life Sciences into four sub categories:

R&D

Clinical trials

Manufacturing

Commercialisation

Companies are looking to deploy high-performance computing for R&D. They are in need for accelerating the clinical trials. They also want to optimise the manufacturing and make it more efficient. Last but not the least, they need to collect real-world evidences on the success or failure of their drugs.

“AWS offers solutions for each of those categories. Our recent announcement with Novartis is noteworthy here. A significant part of this deal involves “insight centres” that allows better forecasting and tracking of production lines, detection of manufacturing bottlenecks and making recommendations for adjustments to improve accuracy,” says Shez. This deployment will allow Novartis to collect inventory, quality and production data and then apply IoT, analytics and ML technologies to help drive efficiencies. In addition, the centralisation of data will allow its data scientists to experiment with new optimisation models that will help increase production of hard-to-make personalised medicines.

A relevant example of how a company uses AWS technology for personalisation and customised experience is that of Medlife, India’s largest online pharmacy. Medlife has deployed AWS technology to create a digital front door to engage with its 700,000+ customers. They use AWS’ messaging service to let their patients know their medication on the go, doctor visits, and online consultations etc.

“Lunit, a South Korean medical AI software company, has deployed AWS’ machine learning platform to diagnose nine conditions on the chest. Lunit has trained their INSIGHT algorithm on chest x-rays and mammography images to detect lung puncture, tumour, lung collapse, pneumonia etc.” sites Shez.

A European Union (EU) company Medisante (based in Switzerland) whose global direct-to-cloud medical IoT infrastructure radically simplifies the integration of Patient Generated Health Data (PGHD) into clinical systems, uses connects its devices to the AWS infrastructure to relay the data in real time and manage the device trigonometry and patient-specific output for more predictive and interactive care for the patients.

“Canada-based Ontario Telemedicine Network, which has 170,000 physicians, 1600 telemedicine sites, and handles 140 telemedicine cases every hour is entirely built on AWS. Similarly, a UK-based company Babylon Health is delivering accessible and affordable health service in the hands of patients using AWS’ conversational agents (chatbots), which diagnose a patient’s condition. It has used 500 million records to build their predictive models. AWS’ global infrastructure has empowered Babylon Health to extend to any part of the world.”

Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical, the largest pharmaceutical company in Asia and one of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world by revenue uses AWS technology to gather the real world evidences on its drugs. “When a drug is released, Takeda wants to know how it is working in the real world. With the help of Deloitte’s Converge Health solution, built on AWS Data Lake technology, the company is able to gather data from its patients in real time. With the help of that data, it finds the gaps and introduces new drugs where it doesn’t work. That’s an excellent example of commercialisation,” explains Shez.

While all these examples point towards technology helping a great deal in staying on the right path of digital transformation, there’s a lot more required to make these technologies work. What’s it? “The technology platforms are matured enough, they are solely dependent on the right data points, right skills, and right use cases. On one hand data liquidity is taking place, but on the other hand the data wrangling (a process of cleaning, structuring and enriching raw data into a desired format for better decision making in less time) is required to make the data work. In this context, it’s important to remember the 3Ds: Digitization, Democratisation and Deep Learning. We’ve digitised the world. A lot of data is captured through electronic medical records (EMR). We are putting that data into the data lakes. Data wrangling is where the companies find it hard and need help. But it’s the most important part because the deep learning models need clean data. The journey of data to information, information to knowledge, and knowledge to prediction, requires a lot of data preparation,” says Shez.

AWS has intentionally kept three tiers for its AI/ML tool sets. One end of the spectrum is where a data scientist rolls up the sleeves, gets in to the depth of the matter and does the job. The other end of the spectrum is API-based where the engineer doesn’t need to know much. And then there’s a middle tier where Amazon SageMaker comes into play. AWS SageMaker is a managed service that equips developers and data scientists to build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly. It also removes the heavy lifting from each step of the machine learning process to make it easier to develop high quality models.