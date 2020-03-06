Digital Transformation Can Help in Adaptive Learning: Venkata R, CIO, Varsity Education

Digital transformation is leaving no industry or sector untouched. It is therefore not surprising that there is vast scope of such a transformation in the field of education too. Moreover, with the educational sector becoming increasingly competitive, digital is now becoming a necessary means of survival. The new digital world needs educators to adapt and adopt digital technologies, mind-sets, and methodologies.

According to Venkata R, CIO, Varsity Education Management, the entire learning ecosystem which is currently a faculty-centric learning system, can be transformed into a learner-driven education system.

Venkata has recently joined the non-government organisation that focuses on community, personal and social services business. Previously, Venkata was Chief IT Officer at consulting firm Candidbrains that offers IT solutions. In his new role, Venkata is building technology-driven education solutions and making all out efforts to digitally transform the group with the best teaching and learning platforms using emerging technologies.

Education Must Focus on Learning

In fact, Venkata believes that the focus must be on the learner. He points out that in a typical setting, a teacher delivers a lecture in the same fashion to all students. But a group of students is not homogeneous. There are some slow learners and some fast ones. Learning should always be according to the learner and their demands and not the teacher. Therefore, there is a need for adaptive learning.

“If we use the right technology in the right manner we can bring adaptive learning to the education eco-system. We can provide personalized learning. The learner can tailor their academic pursuits according to their own unique requirements and traits. In this way we can improve the learning process and we can also keep a track of whether they are following or not,” says Venkata during the exclusive interaction with dynamicCIO.

The curriculum and teaching material can be customised according to the learners’ requirements, aptitude and abilities, he adds. Moreover, traditional education settings can have sudden or abrupt shortfalls in understanding which can result in cognitive gaps. According to the technologist, using technology such as data science, artificial intelligence, machine intelligence bots, and process automation, those gaps can be removed. Visualisation through analytics can be created which can help students.

Adaptive Learning Need of the Hour

Responding to how the educational landscape is set to change in the future, Venkata says: “I see a lot of adoption of cloud technology going forward. The content cloud will cater to the needs of students. Users can be provided with access-defined Internet. Students can then configure their course from the content cloud and follow it. They can update the systems on a daily basis and we can track what that person is learning,” he says.

Venkata also believes that in the future text books will be replaced by learning devices such as tabs with digital pens. “This is already happening in many universities and colleges abroad. It is time India too adopts such technologies,” he wraps up confidently.

The rapid evolution of digital can indeed provide new opportunities, maximize efficiencies, and increase collaboration for the education sector.