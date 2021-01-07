Dell Technologies Shares Top 3 Cloud Industry Trends for the Year 2021

Businesses were forced to adapt to remote working models overnight in the year 2020 due to the pandemic the year of transformation. However, this sudden shift created many challenges, which needed to be addressed in order to maintain business continuity.

Those organizations who had already realized the importance of cloud technology and had invested in it were able to swiftly transition into a new working model as their data was readily available for their employees to use. This transformation enabled how cloud-computing technology has the power of becoming a back door for all future disasters as well.

Here’s how Dell Technologies predicts cloud computing will help customers and businesses on their way to recovery in 2021:

Hybrid Cloud Computing to take the center stage: The need for consistent operations and infrastructure across clouds is paramount, so organizations are quickly finding that hybrid cloud models are the right strategy when it comes to longer-term costs, scalability and security.

In the coming year, investments in hybrid cloud operating models that span public, private and edge environments will continue to grow to enable rapid scale and management of IT everywhere. Data exists with the security and visibility organizations require keeping their data, teams and their businesses protected. To maintain business continuity and be future-ready, a well-defined hybrid cloud approach is the need of the hour.

Rise in Adoption of On-Demand Cloud Services- On-Demand service offering for hybrid cloud computing, which provides organizations with a cloud environment that has the ability to develop, manage and deliver applications will rise. On-Demand services give organizations freedom of choice, keep a check on their budget for IT spending, and provide ultimate flexibility in how workloads are enhanced to meet exact specifications. In the future, we will experience a surge in the adoption of these services as more businesses look at leveraging hybrid cloud technology to the fullest while keeping the costs in check.

Integration of Cloud Computing, Big Data, and IoT services: In the future, one such combination of services and technology that we can foresee is the combination of IoT services, Big Data and cloud computing. Here, cloud computing will play the role of a common workplace for IoT, the source of data and big data as a technology is the analytic platform of the data. Hence, with this combination, organizations will be able to deliver an improved outcome and make better business decisions for the future.

Srinivas Rao, Sr. Director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies India said “As we transition into a mode of recovery, we can expect a rise in the adoption of On-demand cloud services. Through this, organizations will be able to receive the benefits of cloud computing that will allow them to develop, manage and deliver applications while giving them control over their IT spending.

We will also witness hybrid cloud computing taking the center stage and providing consistent operations and infrastructure across multiple cloud environments.

Cloud computing has become a great support for businesses across sizes today. It has not only helped in continuing the business momentum but has also helped organizations move at a faster pace in their digital transformation journey. To continue with this pace of transformation and be future-ready, an organization must invest in the right cloud computing strategy, as per the needs of the business.

(Image Courtesy: www.empresa-journal.com)