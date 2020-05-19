Dell Technologies Offers Best of Both ‘Build’ and ‘Buy’ Worlds: Surajit Sen

Continuing from yesterday, we are glad to bring to you the Part II of the interview with Surajit Sen, Chief of Staff, Modern Datacenter Business, APJ, Dell Technologies.

As I quoted earlier yesterday, the recent ESG Research finds most organizations have an on-premises-first mindset as they begin to formulate their hybrid cloud strategies. According to survey it did, which was sponsored by Dell Technologies, 83% of organisations want the freedom to run workloads in the cloud of their choice, but they can’t harness the power of consistent cloud management yet. Only 5% of respondents met the criteria for cloud management consistency. At the same time, CIOs look for more flexibility in the way they acquire and consume IT infrastructure with cloud consumption models gaining momentum as the preferred payment method.

In the hybrid and multi-cloud environment, cloud computing works best as an operating model. And keeping that in mind, Dell Technologies has come up with a very unique offering that expands its Cloud portfolio and offers a consumption-based and as-a-service offerings called Dell Technologies on Demand.

The New subscription-based offering lets customers get started with hybrid cloud environments a low per node cost. Enterprises can also take advantage of new rapid deployment options and infrastructure services to deploy hybrid clouds in as little as 14 days and scale environments in as few as five days. The combination of simple pricing and infrastructure services allows a rapid deployment of hybrid clouds in their on-premises data centers and out to edge locations with ease. More so, the company’s hybrid cloud strategy aims to smartly weave a story by bringing together its data center and hybrid cloud offerings with other public cloud players. Dell pins a huge hope on one of its group companies VMware to offer the software support to a cloud platform. The VxRail enables deep integration across the VMware ecosystem.

For now, the Dell Technologies Cloud, specifically VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail, is available globally. However, the Cloud subscription offering is available in the United States and will be available in India soon, hopefully.

Listen to the Part II.