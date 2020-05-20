Dell Technologies Cloud Gets ‘New Breadth’ With Google Cloud

Dell Technologies is taking its cloud architecture to the next level by teaming with Google to create the new Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud to help customers simplify management of private and public cloud storage.

“This integration adds new breadth to the Dell Technologies Cloud offerings,” Rick Gouin, chief technology officer at Winslow Technology Group.

Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud combines the scalability and performance of Dell EMC Isilon, the company’s scale-out network-attached storage platform, with Google Cloud’s analytics and compute services through a native cloud experience that uses the same core software.

Gouin said the integration of Dell Technologies Cloud with Google Cloud simplifies management of public and private cloud storage while also giving channel partners more opportunities in instances where a customer has already chosen Google Cloud as well as the ability to sell larger solutions.

A report from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) said while file data often accounts for at least half of an organization’s on-premise data, very little of it is stored in public clouds due to performance and scale limitations.

The cloud architecture comes in two flavors. One offering, Dell Technologies Cloud Platform, includes VxRail and VCF with additional product options including Dell EMC servers, storage and networking products that can be sold and managed by channel partners. The other offering is Cloud Data Center-As-A-Service which includes VxRail, VCF and VMware management that is fully managed by Dell Technologies that can be sold by partners.

In addition to new Google Cloud integration, Dell also unveiled that it is reducing the barrier of entry and improving capabilities for hybrid cloud deployments on the Dell Technologies Cloud.

Dell Technologies Cloud Platform now provides a simple and direct path to Kubernetes from a single environment, with support for containerized workloads and traditional virtual machines on the same VxRail infrastructure. The approach integrates VCF version 4 and VxRail into a single solution that enables a consistent approach across all cloud locations.

(Image Courtesy:www.searchtechnologies.com)