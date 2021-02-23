DataRobot announces feature discovery integration with Snowflake

DataRobot, the leading enterprise AI platform has announced the latest integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Key takeways:

Building off of DataRobot’s expanded partnership and existing integration with Snowflake, the new Feature Discovery pushdown integration dramatically improves the speed and accuracy of developing models, unlocking new use cases, and accelerating time to value for joint customers.

The new Feature Discovery integration with Snowflake delivers this innovative capability to Snowflake users, pushing down data preparation operations into Snowflake to minimize data movement resulting in faster performance and lower operating costs.

This allows users to obtain more accurate DataRobot models by accessing more data from Snowflake and leveraging the power of Snowflake’s Data Cloud. With Feature Discovery, the joining, aggregating, and creation of derived features from datasets is done automatically using data science best practices. This lets users build better machine learning models in less time and drive more innovation with AI.

Torsten Grabs, Director of Product Management at Snowflake sa id“This is the first of many planned technical integrations with DataRobot stemming from our ongoing partnership and I’m excited to see the immediate impact this can have for our customers’ use of data science.”

DataRobot and Snowflake’s partnership commenced in 2018 with a goal of accelerating the adoption of AI in the enterprise by reducing complexity and removing the delay between data and insights. Since then, the two companies have strengthened their partnership via numerous integrations, DataRobot’s inclusion in Snowflake’s Partner Connect, and achieving Elite status in the Snowflake Partner Network.

In December 2020, DataRobot announced that Snowflake Ventures, the venture arm of Snowflake, had made an investment as part of DataRobot’s $320 million Series F funding round. As part of that investment, the two companies entered into a partnership to further accelerate product and go-to-market synergies.

“At DataRobot, our goal is to generate as much value from the intelligence gleaned from data for our customers as we can — a vision that Snowflake is equally committed to,” said Nenshad Bardoliwalla, SVP of Product, DataRobot. “We’re thrilled to be delivering on our expanded partnership with Snowflake by bringing the power of automation to the Feature Discovery process directly into the Snowflake environment.”

(Image Courtesy: www.cdn.techinasia.com)