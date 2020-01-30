Customer Experience Makes or Breaks Businesses Today: Amit Madhan, Thomas Cook India

Thomas Cook India Ltd. (TCIL) is one of India’s leading integrated travel and travel-related financial services company offering services like Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Insurance, Visa & Passport services and E-Business. The company set up its first office in India in 1881.

The Group spanning 21 countries across 4 continents, a team of over 198,500 and a combined revenue of over $ 1.34 billion, operates leading B2C and B2B brands including, Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, Sita, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International Limited, Private Safaris East & South Africa.

Technology transformation has been a strategic focus area for Thomas Cook India. TCIL has been driving automation and catalysing efficiencies as well as productivity across channels through it innovative use of technological solutions. This has helped it acquire more customers, which is one of the toughest parts of this industry. The company had been looking for ways and means to enhance customer experience and engagement by converting leads, connecting old customers, and increasing footfalls.

Amit Madhan, Group Head IT & eBusiness, Thomas Cook India Limited spoke to DynamicCIO during the Oracle Modern Business Forum held in Mumbai during Dec 2019. 30% of TCIL’s B2C business today happens online. “Digital business helps me in understanding both the customers and business better,” says Amit.

According to him, his team devised an innovative strategy, which included integrating CRM, web, app and consumer analytics with an AI and Machine learning-based marketing automation platform. The project provided a unified view of the user and helped in effective customer engagement. “After evaluating major, world-class CRM applications available, we went for Oracle CRM becuase of its service capabilities. It gives us the required flexibility to serve our customers better,” he says.

Watch the full video.