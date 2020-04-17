COVID 19 PREPAREDNESS SERIES: All Employees Have Access to Tools: Zuzar Tinwalla, COO, Standard Chartered Bank

Banks are vital to ensure the functioning of society. Therefore, the government has permitted banks to remain operational during the lockdown to provide critical services. Despite the unprecedented times, these financial institutions are catering to the needs of the society and need to keep the business running. Physical infrastructure such as branches are under restrictions, still operations need to continue. In all this, the role of technology leaders comes into sharp focus as they are the ones who are tasked with keeping the lights on. Let us understand how Standard Chartered Bank, a leading bank of India, is maintaining business continuity.

The bank has a well-established business continuity plan in place, including pandemic preparedness plans, to ensure health, safety and well-being of employees and clients while ensuring minimum disruption to services and operations, says Zuzar Tinwalla, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Standard Chartered Bank India and the erstwhile CIO.

Asked about some of the steps that the bank has taken to ensure business continuity, Tinwalla goes on to enumerate several initiatives including activating back-up systems, ensuring that frontline staff have the technology support to have virtual meetings with clients as they are working from home.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely in conjunction with the advice from relevant health authorities,” says the result-oriented industry leader who has more than 30 years of rich experience in the industry.

Technology Inputs for Deployment of BCP

Tinwalla says that Standard Chartered Bank is using various technologies including Virtual Private Network, Recorded VOIP, Screen Share, and Video collaboration tools like Skype to enable employees to work remotely in this situation.

“Further, all of our employees have access to corporate tools on their mobile devices thereby helping them in managing the workload effectively. Our focus on digitising our touch points has helped us in providing most services with no disruption,” he adds.

Challenges in Ensuring Business Continuity

I asked him about the challenges if any that he faced in maintaining business continuity, he succinctly replied: “I would not call it a challenge, however, we are constantly communicating with our employees and clients on changes in operations and safety guidelines during this period. We are also requesting our clients to use more digital channels for their banking requirements. Lastly, like I mentioned earlier, we are in constant touch with relevant government bodies and local civic authorities to ensure staff safety and avoid disruption in services.”