Covid-19 is a Wake Up Call to be Efficient, Agile, Fast & Innovative Says Harnath Babu, CIO, KPMG

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Since then the global workforce and organizations are constantly finding ways to be in toes to remain relevant, keep the business running.

Technology leaders have their own set of responsibility to lead their function through this crisis. But beyond that, they also have a critical responsibility to support the entire enterprise, particularly as technology is increasingly woven into the fabric of business.

Harnath Babu, CIO, KPMG, shares his views on how he focuses during times of disruption such as COVID19 to keep business running In the current crises caused by COVID-19, as businesses across most industries are under immense pressure.

“This is indeed a wakeup call to be efficient, secure, agile, fast as well as innovative. To mitigate the impact of the crises, we are focusing on investing in digital platforms that help KPMG in India to run business smoothly today and in the long run”.

On Business Continuity

We are focused on maintaining continuity by defining a clear set of priorities that include enhancing bandwidth and network capacity that help our employees to work without any disruption and drive efficient business services as well as productivity. Information security being paramount, we are reviewing the current security infrastructure and policies that help maintain security of endpoints as well as critical data stored.

For Communication to flow smoothly as Babu says, that investment have been done in cloud-based communication and collaboration tools that have simplified audio and video conferencing – bringing everyone together irrespective of their physical location. Furthermore, following a clear communication approach is our focused area.

We are constantly communicating the best practices with our users so they can best leverage technology to create more team cohesion and innovation during the crises says Babu.

Employee Safety and Security

While employee safety and security are our primary responsibility, we have set up a strong foundation for a successful business irrespective of the employees’ physical location. The first priority should be safeguarding workers, ensuring their immediate health and safety, followed by their economic well-being says Babu.

It was urgent requirement to provide our employees with remote and flexible work options.

The organization’s business resiliency depends on its technologies and systems, and tech leaders should assume the role of a crisis leader. It’s important to remember crisis like this have presented themselves in the past and will again in the future.