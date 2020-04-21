Cloud, Mobility, AI, & IoT To Drive Digital in a Post-Covid World

While the world is currently at a standstill due to the pandemic outbreak, there is already wide speculation and lot of questions around what it will look like going forward. Technology and communications will, no doubt, be seen through a new prism. At a virtual discussion organized with some of India’s leading minds, panellists expressed their views on which technologies are expected to gain prominence.

“In the post Covid-19 world, we will see technology playing an enhanced role. It will shape and reshape businesses. There will be a new drive for digitalization. Our digital businesses such as games and OTT have seen a sharp increase in revenues as a lot of people are indoors during the lockdown. Our digital transformation initiatives in the past, such as cloud have helped us in this crisis,” said Dr. Sayed Peerzade, Group CIO, Reliance Entertainment.

Rajeev Pradhan, CIO, Wadia Group too agreed and believes that cloud will take center stage and that organizations which had gone for cloud earlier were reaping the benefits in the lockdown period. He also felt that on-premise presence of IT will get reduced and a lot of infrastructure would move from a CAPEX to OPEX model. Automation will take a prime position as organizations will seek to reduce dependency on humans and artificial intelligence will get into the picture, he said.

“Coming from a manufacturing sector perspective, our first focus would be IOT,” said Pradhan.

On the other hand, for Amit A Phadke, Tech Leader, Western Union, there was a different bunch of technologies that may see increased adoption, pointing out API Platforms, Artificial Intelligence, and Hybrid Cloud as companies will want to provide better customer experience, optimize costs, increase profits, create new channels of reaching customers and ensure security and compliance at the same time.

“The technologies we are focusing on for the future are API platforms, artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud. This is what will drive digital transformation for us in the future. In short, business and technology are going to work in a more collaborative way in the future,” said Phadke, Tech Leader, Western Union.

According to Suresh A Shan – SAS, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., there will be a renewed focus on the mobility part of current technologies and how to use them to reach out to the customers.

Experts also spoke about the need to be careful while choosing technologies for adoption and that enterprises should not get carried away and make the wrong choices.

“There will be a lot of hype around technology, which may lead to confusion in selecting the right technology,” warned Milind Khamkar, Group CIO, Supermax Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.