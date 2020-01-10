Cloud ERP Addresses the Challenges of Speed, Agility and Flexibility: Ravi Anantharamiah, Wipro Enterprises

Wipro Enterprises, a Rs. 10,000 Crore conglomerate, is the non-IT arm of Wipro. It consists of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting is a leading FMCG business in Personal Care, Home Care, Lighting & Switches and Office Furniture. Wipro Infrastructure Engineering is a diversified engineering business in the fields of Hydraulics, Water Treatment, Additive Manufacturing, Aerospace and Automation Solutions.

Recently, Wipro Enterprises announced its partnership with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for its 3D Printing initiative. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also uses Wipro-manufactured 3D printed parts in its satellites.

The company is also making a foray into Industrial Automation using Robotics and Industry 4.0 best practices.

In the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity & Ambiguity) world, in which today’s businesses operate, every company is looking to address the challenges emanating from the 4Cs:

Consumer (behaviour)

Colleagues (Millennials)

Consumption (of data)

Culture (of organisations)

“To address these challenges, besides other things, it’s important that technology is embedded into company’s vision and mission. Along with technology-enablement of business comes the choice of technology partner. The partner has to be invested in our business goals with a long-term commitment. The technology partner should have both depth and capability to travel the distance with the business, says Ravi Anantharamiah, Global Controller, Wipro Enterprises.

In an interview with DynamicCIO, Ravi spoke about various business and cultural challenges and how the company decided to put together a technology solution that was best aligned with its digital transformation strategy.

Wipro Enterprises, based on a comprehensive analysis of available technology solutions, decided to deploy Oracle Cloud ERP. It gives the company the speed, the agility and the flexibility to do business.

Watch the video for more details.