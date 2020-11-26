CARE Ratings Appoints A Shiju Rawther as CIO

A Shiju Rawther is the new Chief Information & Technology Officer at CARE Ratings Limited, a leading rating agency of India. Prior to joining CARE Ratings Limited, Shiju was the Chief Information Officer at Poonawalla Finance.

In his new role, Shiju will be spearheading the entire IT function, technology strategy, enterprise wide IT transformation and designing the digital roadmap at the company and its subsidiary business functions.

“We are delighted to have Shiju onboard with us”, said Ajay Mahajan, MD & CEO, CARE Ratings Limited. “Shiju brings two decades of technology expertise and I am confident that his impeccable credentials and expertise will benefit us immensely in our journey of digital transformation towards the next level of business growth.”

Shiju is a technology leader with strong business acumen and vast experience in driving digital transformation through thought leadership, innovation, analytics and delivering value to stakeholders. He has worked in reputed organizations viz., IIFL Finance Limited, TransUnion CIBIL Limited, Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, PCS Technology Limited, Gateway Terminals India, Wipro InfoTech and Primus Telecommunications India Limited.

Some of his key achievements in previous stints include setting up of the complete Technology landscape comprising IT Applications, IT Infrastructure, Building Information Security operations and process automation from the scratch for two startup MNCs in India. Shiju holds an Engineering Degree in Computer Science and a Management Degree in Information Technology. He has been recognized as one of the most innovative CIOs of India.