Capgemini Combines its Engineering and R&D Expertise, Launches Capgemini Engineering

Capgemini has launched ‘Capgemini Engineering’, which consolidates a unique set of enhnaced capabilities in engineering and R&D. Along with the Group’s deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technologies in digital and software, it will support organizations as the digital and physical worlds converge.

The consolidate is builds on the integration of Altran, one year on from its acquisition by Capgemini.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group said “The launch of Capgemini Engineering builds on the integration of Altran’s capabilities into the Group, a year on from its acquisition. It perfectly complements the Group’s already well-established portfolio of business offerings and supports our leadership position in intelligent industry.”

Capgemini Engineering helps the largest innovators in the world engineer the products and services of tomorrow, and cope with disruption by embedding into products digital and software technologies.

William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and member of the Group Executive Committee said: “R&D is the new battlefield. It must be connected and data-driven to optimize innovation and accelerate development. Capgemini Engineering’s services have been devised to address exactly that need, to harness the power of data to foster innovation, create new customer experiences and deliver new sources of value.”

The capabilities combined under the Capgemini Engineering brand are already recognized as market leading and many clients are also benefiting from Capgemini Engineering’s ability to implement technology at scale, its deep product engineering skills and extensive industry expertise. One such organization is Hyperloop TT, an innovative transportation and technology company developing a disruptive high-speed transportation system based on electromagnetic propulsion.

The global business line’s services cover three key domains: product and systems engineering; digital and software engineering; and industrial operations.

