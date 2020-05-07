Building a Cloud-Enabled Enterprise with Tata Communications

As businesses head into an era of multiplied innovation, Cloud becomes the essential foundation for all new solutions – the value of which goes above and beyond simple cost savings.

To quantify the impact of Cloud on IT operations and business strategy, IDC recently conducted a study on organizations in India leveraging Tata Communications’ IZOTM Cloud platform and services including public cloud services. The analysis demonstrates how organizations captured significant value from engaging with Tata Communications as a trusted end-to-end cloud partner.

This value not restricted to impacting IT alone but also resulting in many significant business benefits such as:

95% improvement in unplanned downtime

90% faster deployment of new compute resource

2.5M incremental revenue by better addressing of business opportunities

Download the business value paper for more details on how enterprises across industries and availing different cloud services were able to achieve their ROI by trusting Tata Communications.