Brewing a Tech Innovation Storm at World’s Largest Brewer

Anheuser-Busch InBev, or AB InBev in short, is the world’s leading brewer with a diverse portfolio of over 500 beer brands, including the iconic Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois. The innovation DNA that goes into brewing the best beer with the best ingredients also extends to its digital transformation agenda.

Pritam Dutta, Global Director, Z-Tech & Innovation, AB InBev in conversation with Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, Grey Head Media, talks about how the world’s largest brewing company is leverage digital technologies, especially analytics, to drive unprecedented customer insights and engagement.

Dutta also talks about Innovation Brewery, an open innovation team of AB InBev based in Bangalore. It is one of the four Innovation Hubs of the company across the globe.