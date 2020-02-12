Bosch CTO on Connected Car, Digital Future & Data Security

Whether connected car or driverless vehicles, the automotive industry has been at the forefront of adopting leading edge digital technologies that re-define the future. The onus lies on the entire ecosystem – including component manufactures, OEMs, service providers – to drive innovation across the value chain.

German engineering and technology giant, Bosch is a key player in this value chain driving innovations around connectivity and automation. Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, dynamicCIO, caught up with Jan O. Röhrl, CTO and Joint MD, Bosch Limited for a quick chat on his vision for connected car, the future of automotive industry and role of digital technologies.

As CTO of Bosch Limited, Röhrl is responsible for research and development in mobility solutions.