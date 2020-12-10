BMW Partners Amazon, to Boost Efficiency Creating ‘Cloud Data Hub’

BMW has developed a data hub with Amazon’s cloud computing division, in a sign of how companies are increasingly using “big data” to try to boost efficiency.
“We want to switch from gut-driven decisions to data-driven decisions,” said Kai Demtroder, VP of data transformation at BMW. “We have a few hundred data scientists at BMW, but the aim is to make the data accessible to everyone.”
“This was a clear case where we had all the data and we could use it immediately to respond to the crisis,” he said.
BMW and AWS have been working together since 2015 and have spent the last year and a half jointly developing the carmaker’s data hub.
Up to 5,000 BMW employees will also be trained to use AWS technologies to make better use of data.
Cloud Data Hub:
- The hub will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict consumer demand for BMW vehicles so the carmaker can order the right parts from suppliers, comply with regulations across different markets and automatically check requirements needed to design new vehicles.
- BMW says it is working to expand a company- wide data lake built on Amazon simple storage (Amazon S3), named the “Cloud Data Hub”, so it can leverage data to deliver innovation across its global businesses.
- The cloud data hub will provide employees throughout the company with a common operating picture of their entire organization and a central starting point for new development efforts.
- Third party partner like car dealerships, suppliers and technology companies will also be able to securely contribute vehicle operating and maintenance data to the Cloud Hub and benefit from the insights driven by machine learning.
- Both the companies will collaborate on products and solutions to improve operational performance and increase transparency in the supply chain.
- This allows the BMW group to link specific parts and vehicles to assist in defect investigation, as well as validate that materials are coming from socially responsible sources.
- (Image Courtesy: www.bing.com)