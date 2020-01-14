Bengaluru to Host RevHack 2020, India’s First Indian Language Hackathon

Reverie Language Technologies, a pioneering company in comprehensive, full-stack Indic language localisation and user engagement solutions will be co-hosting RevHack 2020 – India’s first Indian language-based hackathon in partnership with NASSCOM in Bengaluru on 18 January 2020. Over 200 participants are expected to participate in the Hackathon to build solutions aimed at driving “Language Equality on the Indian Internet.”

RevHack has drawn participation from experts and enthusiasts who aim to build multilingual tech solutions for Indic languages. Themed around creating an ecosystem for solving problems in digital Indian language space, the participants will be using technologies to build and deliver a functional prototype that cold solve the problems in Indic language content creation and localisation. The participants will have access to Reverie’s language APIs – Speech-to-text, Text-to-speech, and Neural Machine Translation.

With a literacy rate of approximately 69.1%, only .01% of Indic content is available on the Internet for users’ consumption. While there will be 536 million language first digital users in India by 2021, there still is a long way to go for achieving “Language Equality on the internet”.

“With the first edition of #RevHack, we look forward to inspiring coders, developers, and student community to create innovative Indic language technology-based solutions so that the internet can become truly local, and available for all. Our regional language users can progress beyond browsing and India can realise the potential of the next 500 million users.”, said Arvind Pani, CEO and Co-founder of Reverie Language Technologies.

Reverie’s AI platform provides end to end localisation solutions in 11 Indian languages, catering to the needs of over 90% of Indian Internet users. Company’s products span across translation, transliteration, speech/voice recognition, and text-based solutions, enabling localisation of all customer touch points including mobile/web banking, voice/chatbots for IVR solutions, customer communications.