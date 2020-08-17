Backup Solution Out of a Box

With data growing at astounding rates, IT managers depend more and more on reliable data
backup and recovery. High-growth businesses require a complete data protection solution
that is reliable, flexible, and easy to use. Virtualizing an environment provides increased levels
of data availability, but meeting aggressive Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery
Time Objectives (RTOs) becomes increasingly difficult. Traditional backup tools were not
created for virtualized environments. That fact makes it hard for many organizations to take
full advantage of their virtualized environment, and many IT managers struggle with:
