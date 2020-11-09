AWS to Invest $2.77 bn to Set up Cloud Region in Hyderabad

Amazon (AWS) the cloud computing arm of e-commerce giant will invest $2.77 billion to set up a cloud infrastructure region in India by mid-2022 to serve its growing customer base in the country. The company announced this recently as

AWS’s second cloud infrastructure in India will come up in Hyderabad. The first one was set up in Mumbai in June 2016.

The new AWS Asia Region, which will consist of three Availability Zones at launch, will join the existing nine AWS Regions and 26 Availability Zones across Asia in India, Australia, Greater China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in India.

Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web Services said “Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, we’re providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations.”

The following benefits will be generated:

The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will provide customers with even lower latency across southern India.

Additionally, hundreds of thousands of Indian organizations, from startups to enterprises and the public sector, will have additional infrastructure to leverage advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud with the broadest and deepest suite of cloud services including compute, storage, analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless, and more to drive innovation.

Customers and APN Partners welcome the news of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region

Millions of active customers use AWS each month in over 190 countries around the world. Indian organizations that are moving their mission-critical workloads to AWS to drive cost savings, accelerate innovation, and increase agility include

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange e-Markets Limited (NeML) is the leading national exchange in India offering web-based platforms for trading in a host of commodities to various markets and primary producers, including farmers, traders, and intermediaries.

Tens of thousands of government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profits around the world are already using AWS to address a diverse set of use cases, from complex government systems to mission-critical intelligence projects dealing with large volumes of sensitive data.

Common Service Centers (CSCs) are simplifying the delivery of citizen-centric services in rural India using AWS. “We have been able to simplify the delivery of citizen-centric services and benefit from AWS’s massive economies of scale, pace of innovation, global security certifications, and agility in a pay-as-you-go model without requiring complex licenses,” said Rishikesh Patankar, Chief Operating Officer- Education, Skills & CSC Academy, Common Service Centers (CSC) e-Governance Services India Limited.

Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partners also welcomed the arrival of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region. The APN includes tens of thousands of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) around the world. APN Partners build innovative solutions and services on AWS, and the APN helps by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support.

Amazon and AWS investing in India

AWS has expanded its services through edge locations in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

AWS is also continuing to invest in the upskilling of local developers, students, and the next generation of IT leaders in India through programs such as AWS Academy and AWS Educate. In August 2019, Amazon inaugurated its largest campus building globally in Hyderabad. Spread over 9.5 acres, the campus is built to support more than 15,000 employees and reaffirms Amazon’s commitment to India.

(Image Courtesy: www.thestatesman.com)