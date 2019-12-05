AWS re:Invent Tuesday Announcements

AWS re:Invent is taking place December, 2—6, 2019 in Las Vegas. This year 65,000 people from all over the world have flocked to attend re:Invent. And, once again, this promises to be the biggest cloud event of the year. Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS, takes the stage Tuesday morning to share his insight and the latest news about AWS customers, products, and services. The latest offerings include an array of product releases such as AWS Outposts and Amazon SageMaker Studio, a new tool that gives developers a web-based interface where they can build, train and deploy machine learning models, just to name a few.

We’ve categorized the products in their proper categories.

The new offerings in the AWS Analytics category include:

Amazon Managed Cassandra Service

Amazon Redshift RA3 instances

AQUA (Advanced Query Accelerator) for Amazon Redshift

Amazon Redshift Data Lake Export

Amazon Redshift Federated Query

UltraWarm

The new offerings in the AWS Compute category include:

Graviton2-Powered Arm-based EC2 Instances

Amazon EC2 Inf1 instance

AWS Compute Optimizer

New AWS Transit Gateway capabilities

VPC Ingress Routing

The new offerings in the AWS SageMaker category include:

Amazon SageMaker Studio

Amazon SageMaker Notebooks

Amazon SageMaker Experiments

Amazon SageMaker Autopilot

Amazon SageMaker Debugger

Amazon SageMaker Model Monitor

The new offerings in the AWS AI Services category include:

AI Services

Amazon Kendra

Amazon CodeGuru

Amazon Fraud Detector

Amazon Transcribe Medical

Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (A2I)

The new offerings in the AWS Security category include:

Amazon Detective

AWS IAM Access Analyzer

AWS Nitro Enclaves

And, one offering in the AWS Machine Learning includes:

AWS Contact Lens

