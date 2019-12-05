AWS re:Invent Tuesday Announcements

AWS re:Invent is taking place December, 2—6, 2019 in Las Vegas. This year 65,000 people from all over the world have flocked to attend re:Invent. And, once again, this promises to be the biggest cloud event of the year. Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS, takes the stage Tuesday morning to share his insight and the latest news about AWS customers, products, and services. The latest offerings include an array of product releases such as AWS Outposts and Amazon SageMaker Studio, a new tool that gives developers a web-based interface where they can build, train and deploy machine learning models, just to name a few.
The new offerings in the AWS Analytics category include:
- Amazon Managed Cassandra Service
- Amazon Redshift RA3 instances
- AQUA (Advanced Query Accelerator) for Amazon Redshift
- Amazon Redshift Data Lake Export
- Amazon Redshift Federated Query
- UltraWarm
The new offerings in the AWS Compute category include:
- Graviton2-Powered Arm-based EC2 Instances
- Amazon EC2 Inf1 instance
- AWS Compute Optimizer
- New AWS Transit Gateway capabilities
- VPC Ingress Routing
The new offerings in the AWS SageMaker category include:
- Amazon SageMaker Studio
- Amazon SageMaker Notebooks
- Amazon SageMaker Experiments
- Amazon SageMaker Autopilot
- Amazon SageMaker Debugger
- Amazon SageMaker Model Monitor
The new offerings in the AWS AI Services category include:
- AI Services
- Amazon Kendra
- Amazon CodeGuru
- Amazon Fraud Detector
- Amazon Transcribe Medical
- Amazon Augmented Artificial Intelligence (A2I)
The new offerings in the AWS Security category include:
- Amazon Detective
- AWS IAM Access Analyzer
- AWS Nitro Enclaves
And, one offering in the AWS Machine Learning includes:
- AWS Contact Lens
