AWS Partners with MGM to Modernize its Media Supply Chain

Amazon Web Services (AWS), has announced a multi-year collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform.

MGM will now rely on AWS’s unmatched portfolio of cloud services to develop new business models for distributing film and TV content.

MGM is migrating its content library and critical SAP workloads to AWS to power its media supply chain as well as support its content rights and distribution processes. Running on AWS, MGM will distribute content across multiple platforms quickly and at scale.

Key Takeaways:

The company’s new cloud-based media supply chain will leverage AWS compute, serverless, storage, machine learning, and media services to modernize its infrastructure. Building a data lake on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) that will provide up-to-date content rights and ownership information and connect to a micro services architecture that will simplify and automate workflows and processes throughout MGM’s complex media supply chain.

Both the companies are working together to innovate across MGM’s development and fulfillment processes, tackling challenges from intellectual property acquisition and development, through the delivery of professional content and servicing materials.

MGM will leverage AWS Media Services, including AWS Elemental MediaConvert, to more fully automate the processes for preparing and delivering MGM’s library of feature film and premium television content, optimizing video for viewing on any screen.

Using AWS Lambda serverless compute and AWS container services, the new media supply chain will enable MGM to transfer, process, and package video for all media channels on demand without having to procure, plan, and run infrastructure.

In addition, Amazon S3, Amazon S3 Glacier, and Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive will provide MGM with secure and cost effective content and data storage and archiving.

Applying machine learning services like Amazon Rekognition will enable MGM to analyze content, as well as create and tag specific video frames with metadata, making it easier for MGM’s partners to find and license film and TV shows for their lineups.

In addition, MGM will leverage AWS analytics services like Amazon EMR to predict content viewing and sales trends so they can forecast demand for their vast content library.

Doug Rousso, Executive VP and CTO of MGM said “AWS gives us the flexibility, scalability, reliability, and security to deliver premium content to customers through intelligent and automated supply chain solutions. The cloud platform will give us increased visibility into owned content, the ability to better inform our sales teams, and faster processing of licensing deal that will help us deliver more content experiences to viewers and grow new revenue opportunities.”

“MGM is reinventing its media supply chain in the world’s leading cloud, leveraging AWS’s unmatched functionality and scalability to more effectively deliver its vast library of content to existing and new TV and viewer platforms,” said Greg Pearson, VP, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.