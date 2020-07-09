Features IT Leadership Posted on

AWS Outposts Perfect Fit for Cos. Needing Near Real-Time Processing On-Premise: Santanu Dutt, AWS

Author Shipra Malhotra
https://youtu.be/hzSWlTchr9E

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently launched AWS Outposts in India. It allows businesses to run AWS infrastructure and services on premises, aiming to offer a consistent hybrid experience.

Santanu Dutt, Head of Technology, South East Asia, AWS talks to Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, dynamicCISO soon after the launch to share details on the value proposition that AWS Outposts offers to organizations and use cases that it’s most suited for.

With the AWS Outposts rack being deployed at the customer’s premise, Dutt also delves into the important questions of the division of responsibility between the customer and AWS and ensuring seamless flow between the on-premise rack and public cloud.

Shipra comes with over 15 years of experience in tracking enterprise technology market and the CIO space. She has the ability to produce very high-impact content in the enterprise technology space as well as on the dynamics shaping the CIO landscape. She has worked with brands like Express Computer, Data Quest and BizTech 2.0 before joining Grey Head Media.

