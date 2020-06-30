AWS Outposts now in India, to Boost Data Management on-Premise

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of AWS Outposts in India. AWS Outposts delivers a fully managed service that allows customers to run AWS compute, storage, database, and other services on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud. AWS Outposts brings native AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility.

With AWS Outposts, customers can use the same AWS APIs, control plane, tools, and hardware on-premises as in the AWS cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Customers in India who have workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, or have local data processing requirements can benefit from AWS Outposts. These include applications that may need to generate near real-time responses, communicate with other on-premises systems, or control on-site equipment such as factory floor equipment, health management systems, and retail point of sale systems.

Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business – India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, said, “We are pleased to bring AWS Outposts to India. With AWS Outposts, our customers can benefit from the accelerated pace of innovation in the cloud, while securely storing and processing sensitive data on-premises.

As AWS Outposts is a fully managed service by AWS, our customers can also focus on their end users and drive innovation that differentiates their businesses, while leaving the responsibility of managing the infrastructure to us.”

With AWS Outposts, customers in India can work with the AWS Partner Network (APN) to leverage their deep experience helping businesses move applications to AWS cloud through all aspects of complex migration projects. These can include initial discovery and assessment, planning, migration, and operations, as well as cloud strategy and technology advisory services to migrate and run workloads on AWS Outposts.

With AWS Outposts, customers can choose from a range of compute, storage, and graphics-optimised Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, and related Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volume options. Customers can then easily run a broad range of AWS services locally, including Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Elastic MapReduce (Amazon EMR), and can connect directly to regional services like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets or Amazon DynamoDB through private connections.

(Image Courtesy: www.itprotoday.com)