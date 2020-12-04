AWS & Deloitte new ‘Cloud Garage’ in Mumbai to Modernize Business Process

Deloitte has announced a global, multi-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services, (AWS) Professional Services on cloud migration and application modernization for enterprise and public sector customers.

The collaboration will harmonize Deloitte’s global cloud practice and consulting expertise with the technical experience and competencies of AWS Professional Services.

Patrick Jehu, principal and AWS Professional Services general manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Our joint model with AWS uses automation to accelerate and optimize our clients’ cloud migrations, and

Todd Weatherby, Vice President of Professional Services, Amazon Web Services, said “Our innovation outcome-focused collaboration with Deloitte will help our customers maximize the value from their AWS cloud investments. The modernization vision jointly developed with Deloitte provides an end-to-end approach from strategy to managed services. The combination of Deloitte’s extensive knowledge of our customers’ core systems and AWS’ technical thought leadership provides enhanced value to our customers.”

The customer’s journey in this unique approach begins with Deloitte’s Cloud Transform Lab that helps build focus beyond migration, on modernizing business processes by leveraging AWS services like data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). The lab helps build consensus across our customers’ IT and business organizations and develops a plan to maximize the value and ROI that customers can realize by fully embracing the cloud.

With the strategy in place, the joint delivery with AWS Professional Services ensures strong governance, adherence to AWS architectural best practices and access to migration and modernization patterns developed by AWS Professional Services. The delivery model also ensures that adequate domain expertise is available on the team leveraging Deloitte’s deep industry and domain expertise to cater to complex, domain intensive workloads and regulatory requirements. The end-to-end approach also provides managed services options to our customers. Deloitte is a trusted member of the AWS Managed Services (AMS) program with experience and differentiated IP to migrate customers onto AMS.

Deloitte and AWS bring a unique and industry-leading approach to help clients self-fund their cloud transformations. The self-funding approach analyzes multiple levers that drive savings, provides options for flexible managed service offerings and offers data-centered exit/leaseback options in collaboration with AWS. Such options can significantly offset the transformation costs by shifting CAPEX to OPEX and identifying savings that can fund the migration and modernization costs making cloud possible for everyone.

“We brought Deloitte into the cloud migration journey because we were new to the cloud and needed a partner with an industry track record of having done this. Deloitte is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and has proven expertise. For us to bring in Deloitte to help us in our journey is the easy solution,” said Sai Billanuka, VP Application/Infrastructure, Tax and Accounting, Thomson Reuters.

(Image Courtesy: www. images.martechadvisor.com)