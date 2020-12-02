Amazon Announces Four Storage Innovations at AWS re:Invent

At AWS re: Invent, Amazon has announced four storage innovations that deliver added storage performance, resiliency, and value to customers.

Key Announcements:

EBS io2 Block Express volumes deliver the first SAN built for the cloud : EBS Block Express is a completely new storage architecture that gives customers the first SAN built for the cloud .

Next-generation storage server architecture delivers the first SAN built for the cloud, with up to 256,000 IOPS, 4,000 MB/second throughput, and 64 TB of capacity (a 4x increase across all metrics compared to standard io2 volumes), to meet the performance requirements of the most I/O intensive business critical applications. EBS Block Express is designed for the largest, most I/O intensive mission-critical deployments of Oracle, SAP HANA, Microsoft SQL Server, and SAS Analytics that benefit from high-volume IOPS, high throughput, high durability, high storage capacity, and low latency.

EBS Gp3 volumes decouple IOPS from storage capacity, deliver more performance, and are priced 20% lower than previous generation volumes: Next-gen Gp3 volumes give customers the ability to independently provision IOPS and throughput separately from storage capacity. For workloads where the application needs more performance, customers can modify the Gp3 volumes to provision the IOPS and throughput they need, without having to add more storage capacity. Offering also include higher baseline performance of 3,000 IOPS and 125 MB/second of throughput with the ability to provision up to 16,000 IOPS and 1,000 MB/second peak throughput (a 4x increase over Gp2 volumes) at a 20% lower price per GB of storage than existing Gp2 volumes .

Amazon S3 Intelligent-Tiering adds two new archive tiers that deliver up to 95% storage cost savings: Two new tiers (Archive Access and Deep Archive Access) help customers further reduce their storage costs saving up to 95% on storage that is automatically moved from Frequent access to Deep Archive for 180 days or more.

S3 Intelligent-Tiering supports features like S3 Inventory to report on the access tier of objects, and S3 Replication to replicate data to any AWS Region. There are no retrieval fees when using the S3 Intelligent-Tiering and no additional tiering fees when objects are moved between access tiers. S3 Intelligent-Tiering with the new archive access tiers are available today in all AWS Regions.

Amazon S3 Replication extends the ability to replicate data to multiple destinations within the same AWS Region or across different AWS Regions: New capability gives customers the ability to replicate data to multiple S3 buckets in the same or different AWS Regions, in order to better manage content distribution, compliance, and data-sharing needs across Regions.

For example, a customer can now easily replicate data to multiple S3 buckets in different AWS Regions – one for primary storage, one for archiving, and one for disaster recovery. Customers can also distribute data sets and updates to all AWS Regions for low-latency performance.

With S3 Replication (multi-destination), customers can also specify different storage classes for different destinations to save on storage costs and meet data compliance requirements (e.g. customers can use the S3 Intelligent-Tiering storage class for data in two AWS Regions and have another copy in S3 Glacier Deep Archive for a low-cost replica).

In the coming months, additional SAN features will be added to Block Express volumes. These include multi-attach with I/O fencing to give customers the ability to safely attach multiple instances to a single volume at the same time, Fast Snapshot Restore, and Elastic Volumes to increase EBS volume size, type, and performance.

Andrew Shieh, Director of Engineering/Operations, at SmugMug+Flickr. “We can now leverage S3 Replication in new ways, planning optimized replication strategies using our existing S3 Object tags. S3 Replication support for multiple destinations handles the heavy lifting, so we can spend more of our operational and development time thrilling our customers. Our petabytes of data in S3, fully managed by a few lines of code, are at the heart of our business. These continual improvements to S3 keep SmugMug and Flickr growing together with our partners at AWS.”

(Image Courtesy: www.l3snh1odsii3hndbd2rovotm-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com)