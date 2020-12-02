AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services at re:Invent

Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced five new Amazon Machine learning services. These include: Monitron, Amazon Lookout for Equipment, the AWS Panorama Appliance, the AWS Panorama SDK, and Amazon Lookout for Vision.

Together, these five new machine learning services help industrial and manufacturing customers embed intelligence in their production processes in order to improve operational efficiency, quality control, security, and workplace safety.

The services combine sophisticated machine learning, sensor analysis, and computer vision capabilities to address common technical challenges faced by industrial customers, and represent the most comprehensive suite of cloud-to-edge industrial machine learning services available.

Amazon Monitron provides customers with an end-to-end machine monitoring solution comprised of sensors, gateway, and machine learning service to detect abnormal equipment conditions that may require maintenance.

Customers want to use machine learning to help them realize the promise of predictive maintenance to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. In other cases, customers running in disconnected or latency-sensitive environments want to use computer vision at the edge to spot product defects and improve workplace safety.

Amazon Monitron and Amazon Lookout for Equipment enable predictive maintenance powered by machine learning.

Key Takeaways:

A major challenge facing industrial and manufacturing companies today is the ongoing maintenance of their equipment. Reactive maintenance can result in significant costs and downtime, while preventive maintenance can be costly, result in over-maintenance, or fail to prevent breakdown if not performed often enough.

Predictive maintenance (the ability to foresee when equipment is likely to need maintenance) is a more promising solution. However, in order to make it work, companies have historically needed skilled technicians and data scientists to piece together a complex solution from scratch. This included identifying and procuring the right type of sensors for the use case and connecting them together with an IoT gateway (a device that aggregates and transmits data). that have done it are looking for ways to further leverage their investment, while also easing the burden of maintaining their homegrown solutions. Here’s how the new AWS machine learning services can help:

Amazon Monitron offers an end-to-end machine monitoring system comprised of sensors, a gateway, and a machine learning service to detect anomalies and predict when industrial equipment will require maintenance.

Further Monitron enables customers to remove cost and complexity from building a sophisticated, machine learning-driven predictive maintenance system from scratch, and it also allows them to focus on their core manufacturing, supply chain, and operations functions.

Detecting when machines are not operating normally based on abnormal fluctuations in vibration or temperature, and notifies customers when to examine machinery in order to determine if preventative maintenance is needed. The end-to-end system includes IoT sensors to capture vibration and temperature data, a gateway to aggregate and transfer data to AWS, and a machine learning cloud service that can detect abnormal equipment patterns and deliver results in minutes with no machine learning or cloud experience required.

Maintainace technicians can start tracking machine health in a matter of hours, without any development work or specialized training. Amazon Monitron can be used on a variety of rotating equipment, such as bearings, motors, pumps, and conveyer belts in industrial and manufacturing settings.

Amazon Monitron also includes a mobile app for a customer’s onsite maintenance technicians to monitor equipment behavior in real time. With the mobile app, a technician can receive alerts of any abnormal equipment conditions across different machines, check up on the health of the machine, and decide if they need to schedule maintenance. To increase the accuracy of the system, technicians can enter feedback on the accuracy of the alerts in the mobile app, and Amazon Monitron learns from that feedback to continually improve over time. Amazon Monitron is now generally available. To learn more about Amazon Monitron, visit https://aws.amazon.com/monitron.

provides a way to send their sensor data to AWS to build models for them and return predictions to detect abnormal equipment behavior. To get started, customers upload their sensor data to Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) and provide the S3 location to Amazon Lookout for Equipment. Lookout for Equipment can also pull data from AWS IoT SiteWise, and works seamlessly with other popular machine operations systems like OSIsoft.

Analysing data, assessing normal or healthy patterns, and then uses the learnings from all of the data on which it is trained to build a model that is customized for the customer’s environment.



Lookout for Equipment can then use the machine learning model to analyze incoming sensor data and identify early warning signs for machine failure. This allows customers to do predictive maintenance, saving them money and improving productivity by preventing the crash of an industrial system line. This allows customers to get more value from their existing sensors, and it helps customers make timely decisions that can materially improve the entire industrial process. To learn more about Amazon Lookout for Equipment, visit https://aws.amazon.com/lookout-for-equipment.

