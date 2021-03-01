AU Small Finance Bank Appointed Sharad Goklani as President & CTO

AU Small Finance Bank has named Sharad Goklani as its new President & CTO. Previously, Goklani was EVP & CTO at Equitas Small Finance Bank. He has close to 25 years of professional experience and has worked with companies like Bharti Airtel and NIIT Limited in the past.

As a part of his new appointment, Goklani will be based in Jaipur Rajasthan. Prior to Equitas, he was associated with Bharti Airtel and Bharti Telesoft. He holds a Master degree in computer application from Jaipur University.

AU was started 25 years ago by Sanjay Agarwal, a merit holder Chartered Accountant and a first-generation entrepreneur. As per the official website, it was founded in Jaipur in 1996 as Au Financiers, a non-deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), it effectively worked on funding economic growth, especially for the under-served and un-served low & middle-class individuals. Au Financiers converted into AU Small Finance Bank in April 2017 after receiving the license from RBI.

