Atanu Roy Quits Sun Pharma, Joins Biocon as Group CIO

Prominent technology leader, Atanu Roy has joined Biocon as Group CIO. Roy was serving as the Senior VP (CIO) of Sun Pharma till recently.

Roy has an illustrious career spanning over 29 years, of which he has spent the last decade in the pharmaceutical industry associated with two of the leading pharma companies. He served as Vice President & CIO, IT & Business Process Excellence at Dr. Reddys Laboratories for over three years before joining Sun Pharma. After over five and half years at Sun Pharma, Roy has now called it quits.

Biocon is a global biopharmaceutical company based in Bangalore. It manufactures generic and biosimilars that are sold in over 120 countries across the globe. Biocon will gain from Roy’s wealth of experience in the pharma industry. Particularly at a time when the pharma industry is at the frontline of fighting the COVID-19 war, streamlining the processes and re-inventing business models is at the core of operations.

Roy’s deep understanding and knowledge of manufacturing and consumer Industries, Supply Chain Management, Business Process Transformation and analytics will be a major gain for Biocon to leverage.

Roy’s specialities lie in conceptualization of innovative technology solutions that drive industry business outcomes and build competitive advantages.

