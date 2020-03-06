APIs Key Enablers for Digital Strategy, Serving Both Business Channel & Model Multiplexers: MuleSoft

Organizations are increasingly leveraging APIs as building blocks to streamline integration while supporting reuse and self-service across the enterprise. 80% of businesses currently use public or private APIs. However, very few have developed a strategic approach to enable API usage across the business.

When an organization strategically envisions APIs as engines for new products, new business channels, and new business models in ways that ultimately produce new revenue or other measurable value, that organization is said to be monetizing its APIs.

Company-wide API strategies are necessary to drive true value and reuse: Only 12% of organizations are mandated by leadership to abide by a company-wide API integration strategy for all projects. More than half (54%) implement APIs on a project-by-project basis or use a strategy that’s siloed within certain parts of the business.

Outside of IT, the top three business roles with integration needs include business analysts (40%), data scientists (38%) and customer support (38%). Citizen integrators lack critical internal resources: 70% of ITDMs say they have a good strategy in place to enable non-technical business users to easily integrate apps and data sources with APIs. Despite this high level of confidence, 67% don't have a team that's dedicated to driving the sharing and reuse of APIs.

API reuse is directly linked to speed of innovation, operational efficiency and revenue

By establishing API strategies that promote self-service and reuse, businesses put themselves in a much better position to innovate at speed, increase productivity and open up new revenue streams.

52% of organizations say that IT has generated the most business value by building reusable integrations that save time and money on future projects. Despite this success, only 42% of ITDMs are leveraging APIs to increase the efficiency of their application development processes.

The API strategy blueprint is very pragmatically broken down into four stages. Each stage represents a collection of critical business and technological fundamentals easily tackled by committed organizations who have the necessary executive backing and long-game patience.

Those stages are:

Most organizations are making integration harder on themselves by not designing APIs for reuse: Among organizations that leverage APIs, 52% use them as part of the development process for new projects and 52% use them to build integrations

Only 26% of organizations are driving innovation with partner and external developer ecosystems by exposing them to third parties. When designed with intent, APIs drive business outcomes: Organizations using APIs benefit from operational improvements such as increased productivity (54%), increased innovation (47%) and greater cross-team agility for self-serve IT (46%). APIs are the new revenue stream: On average, nearly a third (31%) of businesses' revenue is being generated by APIs or by API-related implementations.

(Image Courtesy: www.medium.com)