Anil Menon Appointed as Head of Information Technology With Lulu Group India

Lulu Group India has appointed Anil Menon as Head IT. Lulu Group is head quartered in Abu Dhabi and is an Indian-owned multinational conglomerate that operates in the retail business.

Menon is an IT professional with 18 plus years of experience across Information Technology and retail organizations. In his previous capacity as General Manager, IT Innovation at Tata Starbucks & Head, IT, Trent Hypermarket, he has worked extensively on the company’s digital transformational projects, cloud and mobility platforms, retail analytics, enterprise systems and security and information management systems.

His career includes working as a Solution Architect in the retail CoE focusing on digital and e-commerce solutions with Cybage Software. Working with companies such as Future Group, Wadhwan Retail and Zensar Technologies has also given him vast techno-functional experience. Menon has been instrumental in technology use cases that can revamp customer journey and make operations more efficient in the organizations he has worked previously.

Technology is quickly reshaping how services are delivered and how businesses operate. With an aim to deliver contactless and personalised customer experience across channels falls under key strategy in his new role. His previous experience as a seasoned professional in basic IT functions, IT strategy and technology are key growth enablers.