Amit Waghmare Joins DB Corp as Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Senior technology leader Amit Waghmare has joined DB Corp as the Chief Information Officer (CIO). Prior to joining DB Corp, he was Head-IT at Page Industries for more than 2 years.

DB Corp, formerly known as Dainik Bhaskar, is a media major headquartered in Bhopal. It has operations in print, new media verticals, among others.

Waghmare comes armed with more than 17 years of experience and has held top leadership positions in the technology department at several big companies such as VIP Industries, Inorbit Mall, etc. He has vast experience in Global Information Technology, with a demonstrated history of working in the Pharma, Real Estate, Luggage, Apparel and the fashion industries. He has the experience of leading IT transformation with cross industry experience and has driven digital initiatives fueled by next generation technologies. Waghmare is a strong information technology professional who is skilled in digital transformation and business transformation and has successfully implemented many global projects.