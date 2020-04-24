Amazon Pay CTO Manish Bhatia Quits, Joins Lendingkart

Technology leader Manish Bhatia has joined Lendingkart Technologies as the President of Technology, Analytics and Capabilities. There he is responsible for building a scalable technology stack for the company and bettering operational agility, risk management, data, and analytics while driving strategic efficiency and improving overall customer acquisition and experience as well as business growth.

Prior to joining Lendingkart, Bhatia was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Amazon Pay India and a founding team member responsible for building fin-tech products for on-Amazon, off-Amazon and doorstep payments experience, financing programs, issuance of gift cards, stored value accounts, co-branded credit cards, third party merchant acceptance and high frequency digital categories.

Before Amazon Pay, he headed the World Wide eCommerce Platforms group in India and spearheaded multiple Amazon internal innovations which resulted in top-line and bottom-line growth in the field of Front-End optimizations, Shopping Cart, Checkout, Ordering, Storage, Seller Central, Gift Wrap, Aggregation Services and Operational Excellence. While at Amazon he co-founded two new businesses such as Amazon Home Services and Amazon Custom.

Bhatia has also worked for companies such as FedEx Office and JP Morgan Chase. He has a Masters in Computer Science and brings more than two decades of expertise in software development and developing critical digital products. dynamicCIO wishes Bhatia all the best in his endeavors.