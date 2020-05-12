Alteryx Unveils Analytic Process Automation Platform to Accelerate Business Outcomes for Cos Across the Globe

Alteryx has unveiled its enhanced analytic process automation (APA) platform, which unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform. By bringing data, processes and people together in a converged approach, the Alteryx APA Platform enables high-impact business outcomes and rapid up skilling of people across the organization.

The platform is designed to put automation in the hands of all data workers from line-of-business users to skilled analysts and data scientists the human-centered platform transforms how businesses leverage their data assets, optimize their processes and up skill human talent to generate workforce efficiencies, top-line growth and optimize costs.

“Businesses are looking for transformational outcomes and have a heightened urgency to digitally transform. This requires a new kind of platform with an organizational capacity to make every worker across a company a data worker,” said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and CEO of Alteryx.

Alteryx also launched a major new public upskilling initiative called ADAPT, a free analytics training curriculum and certification program for those whose employment was impacted by COVID-19.

Accelerating Time-to-Value

With over 260 automation building blocks, the Alteryx APA Platform provides businesses with an integrated solution that unifies the full analytic continuum, enabling self-service insights and automated actions.

This liberates data workers from complex and tedious data tasks and process hand-offs to focus on delivering high-impact business outcomes. The code-free, code-friendly platform can automate analytics and data science pipelines, manage complex data-centric business processes and deliver actionable insights for stakeholders in every line of business.

