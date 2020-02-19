ALTBalaji Appoints Shahabuddin Shaikh as its CTO

ALTBalaji, one of India’s leading homegrown OTT platform has appointed Shahabuddin Shaikh as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new role, he will be responsible for designing a strong tech-driven ecosystem that seamlessly aligns with the brand’s tech vision and leading their overall technology transformation goals. Shahabuddin will directly report to ALTBalaji, CEO & Group COO Balaji Telefilms, Nachiket Pantvaidya.

Shahabuddin has 20 years of experience in technology, infrastructure and his expertise lies in envisioning solutions that propel product development. His in-depth knowledge of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Internet of Things, Big Data among others will help in expanding company growth. Prior to this, he has worked with brands like Vuclip Pvt. Ltd., Mauj Mobile, Orios Ltd., Informatic Systems among others.

Shahabuddin launched the VIU app. to support 21 Million Active User base and generate 2.3 Billion Video Minutes a Month with an increase in revenue by 2.5 Million.

Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and Group COO, Balaji Telefilms said, “We at ALTBalaji have been working towards building a strong application that’s supported by a talented team and flourishing technology. Shahabuddin has an impeccable record of building and aligning technology organizations with business objectives, to achieve results. We welcome him to our organization.”

On his appointment, Shahabuddin Shaikh, CTO, ALTBalaji said, “I am elated to be undertaking a new responsibility with a leading OTT brand like ALTBalaji”.

(Image Courtesy: www.exchange4media .com)