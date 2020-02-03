Alkem Laboratories Chooses SAP(R) Ariba(R) Solutions to Accelerate Procurement Transformation

SAP has announced Alkem Laboratories (Alkem), has selected SAP Ariba solutions to help digitalize procurement and increase efficiencies in line with its growth strategy.

To sustain future growth, the company is now focused on improving efficiency and optimizing costs across all processes, which will give Alkem a greater competitive advantage within a cost-conscious market. By digitalizing its source-to-settle process, Alkem expects to transform the buying experience with intelligent insights and better supplier collaboration as well as increase transparency and sustainability.

“Digitalizing procurement can transform supply chains and support growth strategies,” said Ben Redwine, chief operating officer, SAP Ariba Asia Pacific Japan. “Alkem’s unwavering commitment is to make a difference to patients’ lives around the world — a commendable goal we hope to support by accelerating its adoption of Intelligent Spend Management.

Our SAP Ariba solutions will help Alkem reduce costs, improve efficiency, increase transparency and encourage supplier collaboration while integrating with existing systems including SAP S/4HANA — which will help the business run better and, in turn, improve more people’s lives.”

With the SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing portfolio, Alkem will be able to manage its sourcing, contracting and spend analysis processes across direct and indirect materials and services — all in one place. The SAP Ariba Snap program includes enterprise-class procurement offerings meant to help fast-growing midsize companies move quickly to the cloud.

Alkem chose these SAP Ariba solutions because of their breadth, depth and reach:

Breadth: End-to-end source-to-settle platform with native integration with SAP S/4HANA

Depth: Best-price discovery with sourcing strategies and competitive bidding

Reach: Reduced crisis management through better supplier collaboration and order transparency

(Image Courtesy: www.expresspharma.in)