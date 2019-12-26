Alibaba Cloud to Offer DBaaS to Digitalise Indian Business

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is furthering its commitment to empowering customers and partners in a cloud native era.

According to a recent industry research1, 5% of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform by 2022. To help Indian companies prepare for the future industry on cloud, Alibaba Cloud has brought its database products and real-life applications to the Indian market. The database products such as POLARDB have proven expertise having supported the largest event of Alibaba Group, the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

With sectors such as e-commerce, gaming, media, and e-learning continuing to witness the growth, and rooted in managing and deriving insights from data intelligence, the need for robust cost effective databases will become even more necessary in India.

To that end, Alibaba Cloud’s POLARDB, a next-generation relational database, offers fully managed cloud-hosted database facilities, but with some significant benefits around cost, performance, and resilience. The elasticity, scalability and high availability features of POLARDB enable the system to bounce back quickly from hardware failure, which is essential in supporting business’s online activities real-time.

POLARDB is compatible with MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Oracle, supporting up to 100TB of data. During the recently concluded 24-hour 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, wherein Alibaba Cloud powered US$1billion of GMV in 68 Seconds, POLARDB dealt with over 87million requests per second, and supported the analytics that was generated by customer activity in real-time.

With the wider availability of POLARDB for the India market, local businesses have an option to use the high performance, yet cost-effective technology to meet growing digital demands, staying ahead of the digital race.

Dr. Feifei Li, VP of Alibaba Group, President and Senior Fellow of Database Systems, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said, “As businesses cater to users in a cloud-led internet age, the need for cloud-native databases that are elastic, available, intelligent, and secure will only continue to grow.

We believe the value proposition of POLARDB and AnalyticDB will be extremely useful in the Indian context as more users come online and businesses cater to their needs.”

“Given India’s business environment, it is essential for companies to have access to reliable, cost efficient but high-performance cloud computing infrastructure in order to scale. This is also critical in building up India’s future digital capabilities. With the local and global drive for Digital Transformation continues to be on top of organizations’ agenda, Alibaba Cloud hopes to equip the local businesses with the right technology to win the global race in the future,” said Alex Li, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud South Asia.In addition to POLARDB, Alibaba Cloud also offers other database products including OceanBase and MongoDB to customers such as PayTM.

