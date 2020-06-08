AI Projects Fail Because Platform & Process is Missing, Not Because AI is Wrong: Gargi Dasgupta, IBM Research India

IBM Research India has been a key contributor to IBM’s global research and innovation efforts. It has particularly played a lead role in envisioning, researching and developing many of IBM’s Artificial Intelligence driven innovations.

Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India and CTO, IBM India/South Asia talks in detail to Shipra Malhotra, Executive Editor, dynamicCIO about IBM Research India’s focus around core AI techniques (trusted data, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and reasoning), Applied AI and intersection of Cloud and AI.

Recognized as one of IBM’s distinguished engineers for her exemplary technological achievements and the first woman to head IBM research in India, Dasgupta’s passion lies in using AI to bring about change. While talking about how she and her team are working on pushing the boundaries of AI, she also gets candid about why AI projects fail to deliver, best practices that can help businesses with AI success and tackling bias in AI.

In 2019, Fortune India ranked Dasgupta among India’s most powerful women in business who are making an impact by virtue of their business acumen and social and cultural influence.