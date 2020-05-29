Acuver Partners SAP, Leverages SAP C/4 HANA to Offer Unified Customer Experience

Acuver Consulting, a technology services company has announced partnership with SAP to provide a unified experience solution to its customers. The company aims to leverage SAP C/4 HANA solution enabling businesses to build a unified customer experience that will generate better business outcomes.

The company intends to help businesses create an authentic and personalized customer journey with SAP C/4HANA solution across Commerce, Sales, Service, Marketing and Customer Data. This will include the integration of experience data with existing operational data that will enable clients to manage supply chains, networks, employees, and end-to-end core processes more efficiently.

Rajiv Upadhyay Managing Partner, Acuver Consulting, said, “With complex technology landscape and increased focus on the customer, it has become vital for businesses to break down silos between different systems. Acuver will work with SAP C/4HANA Suite to offer best-of-breed solutions to our clients and enable them to deliver unique experiences to their customers.”

Businesses all over the globe have increased their focus on optimizing value at each customer touchpoint and offer a unified experience throughout the customer journey, in order to gain competitive advantage.

According to Forbes, 84% of companies that work to improve their customer experience report an increase in their revenue. Acuver plans to help clients understand behaviors across the dynamic touchpoints in order to help create relevant experiences that can gain better results in terms of revenue, as well as, customer loyalty.

(Image Courtesy: www.azsmartoffice.com)