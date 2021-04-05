Accion Labs & e-Zest Announce Strategic Growth Investment

e-Zest Solutions, a digital innovations company based in Pune, India, has recently announced a strategic growth investment by digital transformation leader Accion Labs, a portfolio company of TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm.

Devendra Deshmukh, e-Zest Solutions CEO, said, “This investment will enable service innovation in Cloud, Digital Commerce and Digital Data Engineering, and also access to new service lines will increase significantly. We are very excited to be part of a team that shares similar values, culture and focus, and look forward to the immense possibilities that this investment will open up for our team as well as customers.”

“e-Zest Solutions shares our digital innovation vision and recognizes the importance of building digital solutions that are not only robust in terms of engineering, but also appealing for the user,” said Kinesh Doshi, CEO and Co-founder, Accion Labs. “Due to Accion Labs’ strong international presence, e-Zest will have better access to talent particularly in key markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Accion Labs has strengthened its expertise in the healthcare industry vertical by partnering with e-Zest Solutions.”

“We are pleased to partner with Accion Labs to invest in e-Zest Solutions as Accion hits a key inflection point in its growth trajectory,” said Dhiraj Poddar, a Managing Director at TA Associates Advisory Private Limited.

“We are excited by e-Zest’s strong global leadership team, strategic focus on healthcare, proprietary accelerators and IPs, unique culture and deeply integrated customer relationships. We look forward to a close collaboration with the e-Zest and Accion teams in Accion’s next phase of growth.”

