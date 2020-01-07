Accenture to Acquire Maihiro, Boost Customer Experience for SAP Solutions

Accenture has agreed to acquire Maihiro, a provider of customer experience and customer relationship management consulting, optimization and ongoing enhancement services.

The acquisition will help Accenture create solutions for clients that drive innovation and transformation in marketing, sales and customer service. Maihiro is a leading provider of SAP-based customer experience (CX), customer relationship management (CRM), and commerce services.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Accenture’s world-class SAP capabilities that help organizations elevate customer experiences beyond expectations. Mahiro has approximately 160 skilled professionals in offices across Germany and Austria. “Today’s brands compete in the experience economy. Only those capable of delivering the most engaging and differentiated experiences will continue to win and retain customers’ loyalty,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services.

“Together with maihiro, we will have more expertise and capacity to serve clients in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and across Europe, and guide them in their journey to transform customer experiences. Combined with Accenture’s end-to-end capabilities, client relationships and global delivery capabilities, we can provide scale and global reach for multinational clients,” added Dirk Appelhoff, Accenture SAP Business Group lead in Europe.

Bernd Hesse, CEO, Consulting & Human Resources, maihiro, added: “Our collective, comprehensive capabilities will help clients design and operate CX and CRM solutions that enable maximum benefits from the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, including integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP intelligent technologies to enable seamless, end-to-end processes and drive innovation.”

As part of Accenture’s strategy to enable clients to gain the most value from SAP solutions, in May 2019, Accenture and SAP announced that they are co-developing and co-innovating to accelerate development of the SAP C/4HANA platform and build industry-specific solutions that elevate digital customer experiences.

(Image Courtesy: www.cloudcherry.com)