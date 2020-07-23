Accenture Helps Zydus Wellness Build an Enterprise Platform to Drive DT

Accenture has helped Zydus Wellness, the India-based consumer wellness company, become an intelligent enterprise using SAP S/4HANA to help drive the company’s digital transformation.

As part of the project, Accenture helped Zydus consolidate and integrate business and operational processes and information from its recent acquisition of Heinz India Private Limited. With SAP S/4HANA® in place, Zydus was able to consolidate consumer packaged goods best practices from both companies so they can operate as one unified business.

By combining a modern end-to-end infrastructure across all lines of business and geographies with the ability to develop, test, pilot and roll-out innovations fast and effectively for the benefit of consumers, the new platform has helped Zydus standardize and improve visibility and operational efficiency across its business and set the stage for a new era of growth.

For the system migration, Accenture used Accenture’s myConcerto, an insight-driven, digitally integrated platform that helps harmonize SAP® solutions and technologies for simplified implementation and faster time to value. The program was completed within four months, with minimal disruption to the day-to-day running of business and ahead of the company’s peak sales season.

“Following the acquisition of Heinz India, we needed to move quickly to integrate processes and information from both companies into one future-ready platform before our peak sales season,” said Tarun Arora, Zydus Wellness’ chief executive officer. “We selected Accenture for its understanding of our industry, technology credentials and impressive track record in delivering enterprise transformation at scale.”

Manish Gupta, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Consumer Goods & Services practice in India, said, “Implementing SAP S/4HANA® as part of this transformation initiative is a further demonstration of Zydus Wellness’ commitment to become a truly intelligent enterprise that puts the consumer first. We are focused on helping Zydus Wellness bring innovation to market, maximize its business performance and operate even more efficiently.”

(Image Courtesy: www.dr-hempel-network.com)