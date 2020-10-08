92% of People in India Trust Robots Then Human Counterpart to Support Their Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has created the most stressful year in history and negatively affected the mental health of 89% of the Indian workforce says survey by Oracle. The study of more than 1,000 employees, managers, HR leaders, and C-level executives in India found that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased workplace stress, anxiety, and burnout for people all around the world, and they prefer robots instead of other people to help.

The pandemic has impacted 70% of people globally have had more stress and anxiety at work this year than any other previous year. 84% of Indian workforce felt more stress and anxiety.

This increased stress and anxiety has negatively impacted the mental health of 78% of the global workforce, causing more stress (38%), a lack of work-life balance (35%), burnout (25%), depression from no socialization (25%), and loneliness (14%).

The new pressures presented by the pandemic have been layered on top of everyday workplace stressors, including pressure on global workforce to meet performance standards (42%), handling routine and tedious tasks (41%), and juggling unmanageable workloads (41%).

Mental Health Issues at Work are Negatively Affecting People’s Personal Lives

The global pandemic has exacerbated workplace mental health issues and the impact is not confined to professional lives – people are feeling the effects at home as well.

85% of people around the world say mental health issues at work (i.e. stress, anxiety, and depression) affect their home life. 93% or almost every Indian surveyed felt the mental health issues at work.

The most common repercussions globally were sleep deprivation (40%), poor physical health (35%), reduced happiness at home (33%), suffering family relationships (30%), and isolation from friends (28%).

Indian workforce,65% feel that they are working more than 40 hours per month and 32% feel the burnout from overwork.

62% of people globally find remote work more appealing now than they did before the pandemic, saying they now have more time to spend with family.

Employees Want Help and Are Turning to Technology Over People

People want more from technology than collaboration tools and instead want technology to support their mental health. 80% of global workforces are open to having a robot as a therapist and for Indian participants this percentage is as high as 92%.

75% of global workforce and 95% of Indians feel that AI has helped their mental health at work. Digital technologies like AI and automation have helped in decreasing task and automating the tasks effectively feels 31%.This has increased productivity by 63% and job satisfaction by 54% thereby increasing overall wellbeing.

Mental Health Issues at Work Aren’t Going Away and Can’t be Ignored

Employees worldwide are looking for their organizations to provide more mental health support and if this help is not provided, it will have a profound impact on global productivity as well as the personal and professional lives of the global workforce.

76% of people globally believe that their employers should be doing more to protect the mental health of their workforce.

51% noted their companies have added mental health services or support as a result of COVID-19.

92% of the Indian workforce believes that their employers should be doing more and 78% feel that their employers have added mental support because of the pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: www.newsbreak.com)